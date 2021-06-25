Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.57. 254,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

