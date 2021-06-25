Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.35. 59,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

