Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. 2,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.