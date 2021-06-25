Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,875. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

