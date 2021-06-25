Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. 2,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,158. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

