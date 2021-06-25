PieDAO DEFI++ Hits Market Cap of $975,133.32 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00008331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $975,133.32 and approximately $18,131.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00100061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00162267 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,009.20 or 1.00239732 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

