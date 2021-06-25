Pi Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

TSE NOA opened at C$20.92 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,890. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

