Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $857,464.34 and $54.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,127.35 or 0.99790476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00336628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00384000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00710378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003709 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,295,525 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

