Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Raised to $38.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

