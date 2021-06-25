Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 534,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,134,000 after acquiring an additional 320,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $89.69 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

