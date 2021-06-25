PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. continues to make investments in gas-related projects, electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. However, PG&E Corp. continues to incur higher uncollectible costs and incremental operating costs. The pandemic has caused the company to incur increased bad debt expenses and contract costs in recent times. PG&E Corp. underperformed the industry in the past six months. It boasts a weak solvency position, which makes us skeptical about the company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations in time.”

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.