Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MATD stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.63. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12).

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

