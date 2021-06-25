Peter G. Pollock Sells 550,000 Shares of LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Peter G. Pollock sold 550,000 shares of LPA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £385,000 ($503,004.96).

Shares of LPA stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.53. LPA Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

