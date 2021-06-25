Peter G. Pollock Sells 550,000 Shares of LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Peter G. Pollock sold 550,000 shares of LPA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £385,000 ($503,004.96).
Shares of LPA stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.53. LPA Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.29).
LPA Group Company Profile
See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.