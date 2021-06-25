Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Andy Lothian Sells 610 Shares

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).
Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.96. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market cap of £78.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Personal Group Company Profile
