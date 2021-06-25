Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

RI stock opened at €187.40 ($220.47) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €176.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

