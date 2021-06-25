Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.04. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 7,560 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.