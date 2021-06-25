Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.04. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 7,560 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

