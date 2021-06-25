Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Perion Network worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PERI stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $643.53 million, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

