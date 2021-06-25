Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 539.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,143 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $82.13 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.21.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

