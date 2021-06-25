Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

PNR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 775,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.85.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.