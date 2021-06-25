Penta Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $25,515.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.00590688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.