Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,817,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 330,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

