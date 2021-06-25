Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 131,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

