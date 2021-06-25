Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $190.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.