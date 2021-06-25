Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $10.98 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RIDE has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.