Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 34,136 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,136 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

