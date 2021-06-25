Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 128,512 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.55 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,695,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,975. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

