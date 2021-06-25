Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 18,695 Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $9.69 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a P/E ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STXS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.