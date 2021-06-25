Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital raised shares of Trifast to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

TRI opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.06. The company has a market cap of £197.25 million and a P/E ratio of -42.65. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is presently -0.35%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

