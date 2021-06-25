Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 4,886 ($63.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,061.70. Genus has a twelve month low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

