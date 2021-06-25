PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

JCICU stock remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

