PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $2,597,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $446,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KRNLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.