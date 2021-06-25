PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 25,759 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,872. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

