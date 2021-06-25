PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 322.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,219 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. 16,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,077. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.