PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY remained flat at $$20.46 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.