PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 46,219 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,219 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 484,724 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 107,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

