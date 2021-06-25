Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

