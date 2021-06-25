Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.75.
In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
