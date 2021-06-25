Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

