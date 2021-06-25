Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

