Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 87,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

