Patientory (PTOY) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $32,299.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.00581645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars.

