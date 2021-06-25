Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Parsons from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.