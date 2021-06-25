Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 76,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 119,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

