Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Retractable Technologies worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

In other Retractable Technologies news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

