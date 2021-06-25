Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

GPK stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

