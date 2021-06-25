Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 175.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 519,950 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the first quarter worth $12,363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

