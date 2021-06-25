Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 648 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

