PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 6,830 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $308,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60.

NYSE:PD opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.