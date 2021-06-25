Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $155.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

