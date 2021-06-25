Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PPBI opened at $44.04 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

