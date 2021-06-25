Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $95.13 and last traded at $95.88. Approximately 2,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

Specifically, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,004.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

